Rock Island Parks and Recreation, Goodwill of the Heartland hosted Fright Night in the Park

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Rock Island Parks and Recreation with Goodwill of the Heartland hosted Fright Night in the park Wednesday at Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

30 community agencies and businesses joined in passing out candy to children during the event. Secret judges awarded prizes to the best-dressed trick-or-treaters.

“There has been so many changes going on and things getting thrown all the way around, it is just great to host something that the community has had in the past and its back again,” said Daniel Gleason from Rock Island Parks and Rec. “Just show some normalcy to the youth of the Quad Cities.”

To cap off the night Monsters of Manheim performed to ‘Thriller.’

