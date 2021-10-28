Visit Quad Cities, chamber launches ‘QC, That’s Where!’ campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Visit Quad Cities and Quad Cities Chamber launched a new brand and multiplatform advertising campaign Thursday.

The new campaign called, “QC, That’s Where!” is designed to put the region on the map by generating awareness, attracting talent, investment, visitation and creating more community pride.

“Driving a unified and all-encompassing brand messaging strategy that focuses on identity, perception, and position is vitally important to the Quad Cities future,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “On behalf of our Board of Directors and team, we are thrilled about the direction of the QC, That’s Where! campaign and how it will collectively move us forward as we compete for economic recovery and resurgence. We are grateful for the collaboration and teamwork by many civic leaders and community stakeholders that have been involved with this process and initiative.”

The multiplatform campaign starts with a focus on businesses considering relocations to the area, while Quad City Citizens will engage with the launch. The use of QCThatsWhere.com and the hashtag #QCThatsWhere will be foundational to the campaign, according to a media release by Visit Quad Cities.

Resonance Consultancy, a leading advisor in tourism, worked with Visit Quad Cities and Quad Cities Chamber to work through strategy and branding, economic and real estate development, to develop the Quad City Regional Brand, according to the release.

The campaign was chosen from three tested campaigns based on the development of a tourism master plan, extensive stakeholder engagement within the communities and research a robust economic development analysis that outlined the region’s challenges and opportunities

“QC, That’s Where! will drive the Chamber’s marketing efforts to grow the Quad Cities’ economy and population,” said Paul Rumler, president and CEO of Quad Cities Chamber. “This brand will enable the Chamber and Visit Quad Cities to share a consistent message to businesses, visitors, residents, and potential newcomers about why QC is where they should be. QC, That’s Where! will leverage significant investments that are accelerating QC as a great place, including our downtowns and neighborhoods; schools, colleges and universities; cultural amenities; and many new and expanded businesses. We’re thankful to the members of the brand leadership task force, along with our Board of Directors and investors, for helping guide this effort.”

Local businesses, organizations and residents are invited to use the website’s “Share the Love” section to access a toolkit and brand guidelines to utilize the new QC Regional Brand themselves.

The campaign answers the question “QC, That’s Where!” with a variety of facts and feel-good aspects of the region. Answers range from statistics about the number of languages spoken at area schools, the number of beers on the QC Ale Trail to economic rankings, the number of Fortune 500 companies and regional housing affordability, according to the release.

Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Chamber have engaged residents and companies alike to provide their answers to the question “QC, That’s Where!” by asking them for more specific or personal thoughts about where “QC” is, according to the release.

Quad City locals are invited to share their own “QC, That’s Where!” examples through an online form on the “Quad Citizens Call Home” section of the website to be used by the two organizations throughout future campaigns.

