Wet, Windy & Chilly Thursday

Rain continues into Friday but the weekend looks good!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Rain is steadily making its way into the area this morning. Look for this to continue off and on through the day and into the evening. While there may be some breaks in the rain today, they won’t last long. NE winds will pick up as the day goes on as well, thus, highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. Gusty winds will develop overnight and continue Friday. Showers will also linger into the early afternoon once again keeping highs to the 40s and 50s. We will dry it out for the weekend with highs in the 50s each day. A cool front will be pushing through the area on Halloween night. This will put temps in the 40s for trick or treating and likely feeling close to the 30s.

TODAY: Rainy. High: 51º Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 45º Winds: N 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with lingering showers. High: 52º.

