Breast Cancer Survivor tells her story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lisa Campbell had no family history of breast cancer, and as she performed her monthly breast exams she never found anything of concern. After a mammogram, she found out that she had breast cancer. Lisa joins Paula to explain how she found out about the breast cancer and to encourage others to go get their mammograms as hers has saved her life.

