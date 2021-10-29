City of Galesburg host second Stuff the Bus Campaign

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - The City of Galesburg will host its second annual Stuff the Bus Campaign beginning Monday.

The event will run from Monday, Nov. 1 until Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m., items will be donated to the FISH Food Pantry as well as Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank.

“The City of Galesburg is thrilled to coordinate with local businesses to bring the Stuff the Bus Campaign back for a second year,” said Todd Thompson, City Manager. “We hope many members of the community will consider joining us in the effort to help our community members in need.”

The buses will be parked at the following locations:

November 1, 2021 – November 3, 2021: City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

November 4, 2021: Save-a-Lot, 900 E Main Street, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

November 5, 2021: Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

November 8, 2021 – November 10, 2021: City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

November 11, 2021: Lakeside Recreation Facility, 1033 S. Lake Storey Road, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

November 12, 2021: Hy-Vee, 1975 National Blvd, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

November 15, 2021 – November 18, 2021: City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

November 19, 2021: Hy-Vee, 2030 E Main Street, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

November 22, 2021: The Strength Collective, 1964 N Henderson Street, 10 a.m. – noon.

November 23, 2021: Public Safety Building, 150 South Broad Street, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There will be donation boxes will be set up at the following locations throughout the campaign:

City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins Street

City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard

Lakeside Recreation Facility, 1033 S. Lake Storey Road

The Strength Collective, 1964 N Henderson Street

The following items are needed: peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, pasta, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti sauce, boxed meals as well as canned vegetables and fruit.

Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank needs diapers (any size, especially size 6), rash cream, and baby wipes. Another way to donate is with a monetary donation to a local food pantry.

Donations can be made to the FISH Food pantry at www.fishofgalesburg.org and Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank can take donations online at https://lovingbottoms.org/donate/.

If your family needs assistance, please contact the FISH Food pantry at 309-343-7807 and Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank can be reached at 309-297-4754.

