Crews respond to Fulton apartment building fire Friday

A fire broke out early Friday at an apartment building in Fulton, Illinois.
A fire broke out early Friday at an apartment building in Fulton, Illinois.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A fire broke out early Friday at an apartment building.

Details are limited, but the Fulton Fire Department said it was called to a three-story apartment building on 9th Avenue and 4th Street.

The fire department said the fire was extinguished and crews have left the scene. Residents were not able to get back inside the building Friday morning.

