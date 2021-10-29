Crews respond to Fulton apartment building fire Friday

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A fire broke out early Friday at an apartment building.

Details are limited, but the Fulton Fire Department said it was called to a three-story apartment building on 9th Avenue and 4th Street.

The fire department said the fire was extinguished and crews have left the scene. Residents were not able to get back inside the building Friday morning.

A fire broke out early Friday at an apartment building in Fulton, Illinois. (KWQC)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.