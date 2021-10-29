Advertisement

Davenport’s Halloween Parade on Saturday is the first after dark event since 2014

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Candy, floats and costumes? It must be time for the Davenport Halloween Parade.

But this year the parade will go back to a tradition that was discontinued for a period. The 2021 parade will be happening after dark for the first time since 2014.

Allie McWilliams, Community Engagement Coordinator from the City of Davenport, highlights all the details for the event scheduled to kick off from 3rd and Pershing on Saturday Oct 30 at 6:30 p.m. 

Families are encouraged to come plenty early for easier parking and to dress in costume! There will the prizes and trophies awarded. Candy will be carefully tossed onto the street’s curbside.

Trick-or-treating in Davenport is slated for Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-7 p.m.

