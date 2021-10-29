Advertisement

Dinosaur Adventure at the Alder Theatre

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Enjoy ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ on Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the RiverCenter / Adler Theatre, 136 E 3rd St. Davenport.

This exhibit will be interactive for kids to enjoy such as fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, riding their favorite dinosaur and more! Find more information and purchase tickets on their website.

Event Details:

Where: RiverCenter / Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd Street, Davenport

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

