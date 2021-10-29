Advertisement

Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Univ. of Iowa on Monday

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan...
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(Elise Amendola | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa City to speak at the University of Iowa on Monday.

It’s part of the Young America’s Foundation’s campus lecture series that will also take him to Texas A&M University and several other unannounced campuses.

The University of Iowa’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter is hosting the event.

It will take place at 7 p.m. in the Iowa Memorial Union Main Lounge. It will be free and open to the public. More than 800 students are expected to be in attendance.

Pence visited Iowa in July to speak at the inaugural Feenstra Family Picnic in Sioux Center.

Find details about the event here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident near picket line
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements
There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Union worker hit, killed by car while walking to picket line in Milan identified
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police looking for suspect in Coal Valley shooting
Judge acquits man who lived at Chicago airport for 3 months

Latest News

Illinois lawmakers set to discuss new congressional map this week
Illinois lawmakers set to discuss new congressional map this week
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
Retired naval admiral, Michael Franken, says he is running for Chuck Grassley's seat in the...
Retired naval admiral, Michael Franken, to run for Grassley’s Senate seat
Iowa Republicans have another seat in the state house following Tuesday's special election.
Central Iowa voters elect Republican to state House seat
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the...
Iowa democrats file ethics complaint against Rep. Miller-Meeks