Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Univ. of Iowa on Monday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa City to speak at the University of Iowa on Monday.

It’s part of the Young America’s Foundation’s campus lecture series that will also take him to Texas A&M University and several other unannounced campuses.

The University of Iowa’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter is hosting the event.

It will take place at 7 p.m. in the Iowa Memorial Union Main Lounge. It will be free and open to the public. More than 800 students are expected to be in attendance.

Pence visited Iowa in July to speak at the inaugural Feenstra Family Picnic in Sioux Center.

Find details about the event here.

