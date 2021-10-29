Halloween in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Although most of the week had cloudy skies, the weekend won’t look as spooky!

HALLOWEEN 2021 FORECAST

Early Sunday a cold front will move through. The front will bring cool air and breezy conditions. Although temperatures will warm to the mid-50s for the afternoon, they will quickly fall in the evening. In fact, temperatures in the 40s will feel like the 30s while out Trick-or-Treating.

Sunday will be a typical Halloween night with temperatures in the 40s. (KWQC)

HISTORY OF HALLOWEEN IN THE QC

Can you believe it was 2 years ago when we saw the coolest and snowiest Halloween? In 2019, there was the coldest high at 34 degrees with the coldest low at 21 degrees. That year was also the only time on record there was measurable snow with more than a trace at 3.1 inches!

Halloween nights have gotten warmer in the past 50 years. (Climate Central) (KWQC)

Between 1970-2020 in the Quad Cities, Halloween nights have gotten warmer. On average, Halloween nights have gotten a little over a degree warmer.

