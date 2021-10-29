Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Its finally Halloween weekend, local law enforcement and health officials are reminding parents of a few tips to keep their trick-or-treaters safe.

One reason the FDA continues to urge a thorough search in kids candy, is because of choking hazards.

They say if you have very young children, be sure to remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys.

The FDA says parents should tell children not to accept – and especially not to eat – anything that isn’t commercially wrapped. Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers. Throw away anything that looks suspicious.

Another big one, food allergies, if your child has a food allergy, check the label to ensure the allergen isn’t present. Do not allow the child to eat any home-baked goods he or she may have received.

Local law enforcement reminds parents to dress their kids in light colors with reflective tape and stickers.

“Pedestrians be aware of vehicle traffic and vice versus, vehicles aware of pedestrian traffic, especially with the younger pedestrians out trick or treating, like pedestrians during the Halloween parade, that just drivers be aware, watch their speeds, low light conditions,” said DPD Officer Luke Figie.

The CDC recommends as trick or treaters are collecting candy, apply hand sanitizer in between can help reduce the risk of infection of COVID-19.

