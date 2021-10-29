Illinois reports 14,616 new COVID-19 cases, 183 deaths over 7 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 14,616 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases - an average of 2,088 a day - and 183 deaths since Oct. 22.

The number of cases is down slightly from 15,131 reported the previous seven days ago. Since the pandemic began, 1,695,524 total cases and 25,771 deaths have been reported.

The state remained at a “high” level of community transmission with 115 cases per 100,000 people reported since Oct. 22.

Areas of high transmission are considered by the CDC to be those with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

On July 27, the CDC recommended that everyone in areas of substantial or high community transmission wear a mask in public indoor places, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Thursday night, 1,256 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 281 were in the intensive care unit and 133 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 1.8%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.2%.

IDPH also reported that 15,542,790 vaccines have been administered statewide and 56.93% of the total population was fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,742 doses. Since Oct. 22, 348,196 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.

