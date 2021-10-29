Advertisement

Iowa joins 9 states in lawsuit challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced the state has joined nine other states in a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for all workers employed by a federal contractor.

It comes after Iowa lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that requires businesses to allow employees to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“Today, I’m announcing that the State of Iowa is joining a federal lawsuit to challenge President Biden’s unprecedented use of the government to force every employee of every federal contractor in America, including thousands of Iowans, to take a vaccine against their wishes.” Reynolds said in a news release. “I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but no one should be forced to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs. As long as I am governor, the State of Iowa will always stand alongside Iowans and to be sure their freedoms are protected.”

Other states involved in the lawsuit include: Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Governor Kim Reynolds spoke against COVID-19 vaccine mandates at a news conference on October 21, saying the state is looking into legal action to fight the mandate.

Reynolds signed a law in May limiting the use of vaccine passports that would require people to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident near picket line
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements
Lance M. Johnson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm....
Man charged in fatal shooting at Davenport strip club
There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Union worker hit, killed by car while walking to picket line in Milan identified
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police looking for suspect in Coal Valley shooting

Latest News

Dr. Michael Boehm explains the condition
Quad City eye doctor explains why the condition known as dry eye has increased and how to treat it
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 6,983 new COVID-19 cases - an...
Iowa reports over 6,900 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths over 7 days
Can't hear conversation at a cocktail party? A new study links this to dementia risk
Can’t hear conversations in a noisy environment? New study links it to dementia
Rock Island County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11