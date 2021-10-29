Iowa joins 9 states in lawsuit challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced the state has joined nine other states in a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for all workers employed by a federal contractor.

It comes after Iowa lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that requires businesses to allow employees to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“Today, I’m announcing that the State of Iowa is joining a federal lawsuit to challenge President Biden’s unprecedented use of the government to force every employee of every federal contractor in America, including thousands of Iowans, to take a vaccine against their wishes.” Reynolds said in a news release. “I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but no one should be forced to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs. As long as I am governor, the State of Iowa will always stand alongside Iowans and to be sure their freedoms are protected.”

Other states involved in the lawsuit include: Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Governor Kim Reynolds spoke against COVID-19 vaccine mandates at a news conference on October 21, saying the state is looking into legal action to fight the mandate.

Reynolds signed a law in May limiting the use of vaccine passports that would require people to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

