Little Ghouls ‘Lights On’ Canned Food Drive at Shock House in Rock Island is Saturday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Shock House in Rock Island is known to be one of the scariest Halloween attractions in the area. But on Saturday afternoon the lights will be on as the venue hosts their annual Little Ghouls “Lights On” Canned Food Drive.

Amanda Nevarez joins the show to talk about the festivities slated for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1-4 p.m. The idea is to allow younger Halloween fans to wander around a monster-free version of the haunted house with the lights on and collect some candy. There will bounce houses and more. Costumes are encouraged

Admission is a minimum of one canned good per person. Donations will be going to a local shelter.

SHOCK HOUSE / 2621 4th Avenue / Rock Island / (309) 206-3277

Join us this Saturday at Shock House 1-4 pm for a Lights On show just for kids. Bring your little guy or gal down to...

Posted by Shock House on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

