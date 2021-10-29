Local Ameriprise Office, Soldiers’ Angels team up to host Treats for Troops collection site

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Cities Private Wealth Group is now an official drop-off site for Halloween candy to support the Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops program.

The program collects extra Halloween candy and ships it to deployed service members around the world for a sweet treat from home. “Angel” volunteers from the organization will also distribute candy to veteran patients in VA Hospitals across the country.

When Halloween wraps up drop off your extra candy to Ameriprise Financial Services at; 4840 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, IA 52807. The candy will be delivered to Soldiers’ Angels to help support their vision: May No Soldier Go Unloved.

Drop-offs are welcome starting now through Nov. 12, during office hours, Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

