Man arrested in relation to shooting at Davenport strip club

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to Davenport Police, a man has been arrested and charged following a shooting at Déjà Vu in Davenport.

Lance M. Johnson, 28, was arrested Thursday night in relation to the shooting death homicide of 35-year old Samuel Wires. Johnson is charged with murder in the first degree and felon in possession of a firearm

Johnson was taken into custody at 9:45 pm in Rock Island by Davenport Police. He was then transported by Davenport Police and the Rock Island Police Department to the Rock Island County Jail.

The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

