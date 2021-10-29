Man arrested in relation to shooting at Davenport strip club
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:08 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to Davenport Police, a man has been arrested and charged following a shooting at Déjà Vu in Davenport.
Lance M. Johnson, 28, was arrested Thursday night in relation to the shooting death homicide of 35-year old Samuel Wires. Johnson is charged with murder in the first degree and felon in possession of a firearm
Johnson was taken into custody at 9:45 pm in Rock Island by Davenport Police. He was then transported by Davenport Police and the Rock Island Police Department to the Rock Island County Jail.
The investigation remains active.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
