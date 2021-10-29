Man charged in fatal shooting outside Davenport strip club

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a shooting outside a Davenport strip club that left a man dead earlier this month.

Lance M. Johnson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested in Rock Island by the Davenport and Rock Island police departments and taken to the Rock Island County Jail, according to a media release.

Davenport officers responded just before 3 a.m. Oct. 17 to Déjà Vu Showgirls, 5220 Grand Ave., for a disturbance and heard gunshots, according to a media release.

Officers found a man who had been shot; he was was transported by medics to a local hospital where he died.

Police identified the man as 35-year-old Samuel Wires.

Johnson also is facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a defaced firearm in Rock Island County. According to court documents, he possessed a .45-caliber Glock 21 handgun with a defaced serial number on Thursday.

According to the documents, he was convicted of armed robbery with a firearm in Rock Island County in March 2011 and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

Rock Island County court records show Johnson is serving two years of conditional discharge on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

In August 2011, he pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to one count of first-degree theft and was sentenced a month later to 10 years in prison. A judge ordered the sentence to run concurrent, or at the same time, as the sentences in two felony cases in Illinois, according to court records.

Online Iowa Department of Corrections records shows he was placed on parole in October 2014 and completed his parole in March 2016.

