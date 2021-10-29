Muscatine residents speak out against ban on pit bulls

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine held a public hearing on whether or not to overturn it’s 2003 ordinance banning residents from owning pit bulls, on Thursday night.

At the meeting, more than two dozen people voiced their opinion on the ban. Those who spoke in favor of the ban said that this kind of breed specific legislation discriminates against dogs and punishes responsible pet owners.

Meanwhile those in favor of keeping the ban said that these breeds of dogs put families in danger.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 21 states, including Illinois prohibit breed specific legislation.

Muscatine resident Freedom Malik-Roberts wanted the city council to trust its citizens when it comes to which dog breeds they own.

“You need to trust us,” Malik-Roberts said. “[When] you say things like you don’t think that people will follow it, or you don’t trust that people will obey the law. You undermine yourself, you undermine your power, and that holds Muscatine back.”

Only three residents commented in favor of keeping the ban.

The city council took no action at the meeting, but said it will continue discussions in December.

