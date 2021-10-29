Advertisement

Police: Davenport man stabbed person in the back with pocket knife

Jacob Nathaniel Forward, 32, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday on...
Jacob Nathaniel Forward, 32, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday on charges of willful injury causing serious injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police arrested a man they say stabbed a person in the back with a pocket knife early Thursday.

Jacob Nathaniel Forward, 32, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

A judge set bond at $12,000 cash or surety Friday. He has a preliminary hearing Nov. 5.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. at a home on Appomattox Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, Forward stabbed a person five times in the back with a pocket knife, according to the affidavit.

The person, who was a household member, had severe blood loss and a collapsed lung, according to the affidavit.

Forward then left and got rid of the knife, according to the affidavit.

He later admitted to stabbing the person and was wearing clothes that were covered in blood, according to the affidavit.

The scene matched the alleged victim’s description of what happened, according to the affidavit.

