DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - PSL Executive Producer, Jake Eastburn shares the most popular candy in Iowa and Illinois, and the entire United States by state. He used https://www.candystore.com/blog/facts-trivia/halloween-candy-map-popular/ for his findings!

In Illinois:

Sour Patch Kids Kit-Kat Starburst

In Iowa:

M&M’s Reese’s Cup Candy Corn

