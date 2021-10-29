Quad Cities Business Women of Faith vendor fair is Nov. 4

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Business Women of Faith are hosting a vendor fair next week along with featuring a wonderful guest speaker who is an expert on confident living.

Rachel Kratz, president and co-founder of Quad Cities Business Women of Faith, and Esther Pannebaker, guest speaker and author of No-thing: Leverage Your Nothing By Leaping Into God’s Everything talk about the upcoming event and the keynote speaking topic. QC Business Women of Faith: An Evening with Esther Pannebaker is Thursday, Nov. 4 from 6-9 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1401 N. Perry St., Davenport. Tickets available through Eventbrite.com

Do you have your ticket yet? They are going fast! Also, for VIP ticket holders only, Esther is going give away one... Posted by QC Business Women of Faith on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

