Quad Cities Business Women of Faith vendor fair is Nov. 4

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Business Women of Faith are hosting a vendor fair next week along with featuring a wonderful guest speaker who is an expert on confident living.

Rachel Kratz, president and co-founder of Quad Cities Business Women of Faith, and Esther Pannebaker, guest speaker and author of No-thing: Leverage Your Nothing By Leaping Into God’s Everything talk about the upcoming event and the keynote speaking topic. QC Business Women of Faith: An Evening with Esther Pannebaker is Thursday, Nov. 4 from 6-9 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1401 N. Perry St., Davenport. Tickets available through Eventbrite.com

