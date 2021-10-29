Advertisement

Quad City Bus Tours

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cammie Pohl invites anyone to join her on the American Cruise Line Bus that visits all four major cities of the Quad Cities on November 8th.

The Quad Cities Tour Guides have greeted over 2000 people this year coming off the river cruises that start either in Redwing, Minnesota, St Louis or New Orleans.

We share the history and facts of the area and would love to have one of your staff or Paula to join us in the afternoon tours. The tour starts at 1:45 p.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m. with a one hour stop at Isabel Bloom.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident near picket line
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements
Lance M. Johnson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm....
Man charged in fatal shooting at Davenport strip club
There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Union worker hit, killed by car while walking to picket line in Milan identified
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police looking for suspect in Coal Valley shooting

Latest News

QC Business Women of Faith event
Quad Cities Business Women of Faith vendor fair is Nov. 4
The Iowa Senate on Thursday voted 48-1 in favor of a second set of proposed redistricting maps.
Iowa Senate, House approve second set of proposed redistricting maps
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa filed a lawsuit challenging the...
LULAC sues to remove ‘English-only Law’ for voting materials in Iowa
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area