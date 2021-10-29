Rescued Halloween Open House is Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What if the biggest impact you could make in an animal’s life today came from spending a few dollars at your favorite high-end resale boutique?

Rescued is such a non-profit boutique in Moline that benefits pets in need.

Erin Granet, co-founder of Rescued, joins PSL to talk about the weekend festivities. It’s happening at the shop’s location at 2105 16th St. in Moline from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Watch the interview to learn more about the store’s wonderful mission and how you can help.

RESCUED (website) / Email: shoprescued@gmail.com / Tel: 309-235-0829 /

Saturday is the day! Adult treats, kid treats, pup treats, freebies, and more! Make sure to stop by!

