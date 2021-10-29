Advertisement

Rescued Halloween Open House is Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What if the biggest impact you could make in an animal’s life today came from spending a few dollars at your favorite high-end resale boutique?

Rescued is such a non-profit boutique in Moline that benefits pets in need.

Erin Granet, co-founder of Rescued, joins PSL to talk about the weekend festivities. It’s happening at the shop’s location at 2105 16th St. in Moline from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Watch the interview to learn more about the store’s wonderful mission and how you can help.

RESCUED (website) / Email: shoprescued@gmail.com / Tel: 309-235-0829 /

Rescued Halloween Open House is Saturday, Oct. 30 to benefit pets in need.
Rescued Halloween Open House is Saturday, Oct. 30 to benefit pets in need.(none)

Saturday is the day! Adult treats, kid treats, pup treats, freebies, and more! Make sure to stop by!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident near picket line
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements
Lance M. Johnson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm....
Man charged in fatal shooting at Davenport strip club
There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Union worker hit, killed by car while walking to picket line in Milan identified
Jacob Nathaniel Forward, 32, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday on...
Police: Davenport man stabbed man in the back with pocket knife

Latest News

Little Ghouls Lights On Food Drive
Little Ghouls ‘Lights On’ Canned Food Drive at Shock House in Rock Island is Saturday
Davenport Halloween Parade
Davenport’s Halloween Parade on Saturday is the first after dark event since 2014
Traffic on the Illinois-bound on-ramp to the Centennial Bridge is being blocked after police...
Police: Traffic backed up after truck breaks down on Centennial Bridge on-ramp
Jake's Halloween Candy
Popular Halloween Candy