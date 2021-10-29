Riverview Center helps domestic violence survivors with free, confidential services

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Domestic violence doesn’t have to be physical. It can be emotional, financial, or even spiritual. Riverview Center provides advocacy and counseling in sixteen regional counties in both Iowa and Illinois.

Ariana Grant, Preventionist with Riverview Center in Galena, is the PSL guest to address the agency’s far-reaching, 100%-free services during October which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The agency offers confidential counseling, therapy, medical and legal advocacy, and crisis resources (like housing).

Discussion hits on topics like “no means no” (you MUST ask for consent) and the “I Mustache For Consent” campaign for middle and high school students. Watch the interview to learn important details.

Riverview Center is a non-profit agency committed to providing compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual assault in Iowa and for individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence in Illinois. The non-profit serves 14 counties in Iowa & 2 counties Illinois (all to the north of the Quad Cities metro).

See the service map HERE. Their Crisis Hotline can be reached 24/7/365. CLICK HERE TO GET THE PHONE NUMBER SPECIFIC TO YOUR LOCATION.

Riverview Center main office / 1789 Elm St. / Dubuque, IA / FACEBOOK

Domestic violence affects us all; victims are our family members, neighbors, coworkers, and friends. All of us – women, children, and men – must be part of the solution. https://riverviewcenter.org/volunteer/ Posted by Riverview Center on Friday, October 29, 2021

