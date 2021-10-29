Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 87 new COVID-19 cases

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported that a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s - both of whom were hospitalized - died from COVID-19.

The number of deaths now stands at 374 since the pandemic began.

“We are saddened to report two additional deaths of Rock Island County residents. We offer our deepest sympathies to their families and friends,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said.

The health department also reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,806.

As of Friday, 27 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 35, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

  • Two women in their 80s
  • Two women in their 70s
  • Four women in their 60s
  • Five women in their 50s
  • Seven women in their 40s
  • Seven women in their 30s
  • 10 women in their 20s
  • Two women in their teens
  • Two girls in their teens
  • Three girls younger than 13
  • One man in his 80s
  • One man in his 70s
  • Four men in their 60s
  • Four men in their 50s
  • Three men in their 40s
  • Five men in their 30s
  • Eight men in their 20s
  • Three men in their teens
  • Five boys in their teens
  • Six boys younger than 13
  • Three boy infants 1 or younger

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident near picket line
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements
Lance M. Johnson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm....
Man charged in fatal shooting at Davenport strip club
There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Union worker hit, killed by car while walking to picket line in Milan identified
Jacob Nathaniel Forward, 32, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday on...
Police: Davenport man stabbed man in the back with pocket knife

Latest News

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in finding a woman reported...
Deputies: Women reported missing in Carroll County
Quad City employers respond to new Iowa law that allows exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in finding a woman reported...
Police: Women reported missing in Carol County
Little Ghouls Lights On Food Drive
Little Ghouls ‘Lights On’ Canned Food Drive at Shock House in Rock Island is Saturday