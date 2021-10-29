Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 87 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported that a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s - both of whom were hospitalized - died from COVID-19.

The number of deaths now stands at 374 since the pandemic began.

“We are saddened to report two additional deaths of Rock Island County residents. We offer our deepest sympathies to their families and friends,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said.

The health department also reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,806.

As of Friday, 27 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 35, according to the health department.

The new cases are:

Two women in their 80s

Two women in their 70s

Four women in their 60s

Five women in their 50s

Seven women in their 40s

Seven women in their 30s

10 women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

Two girls in their teens

Three girls younger than 13

One man in his 80s

One man in his 70s

Four men in their 60s

Four men in their 50s

Three men in their 40s

Five men in their 30s

Eight men in their 20s

Three men in their teens

Five boys in their teens

Six boys younger than 13

Three boy infants 1 or younger

