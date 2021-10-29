Two teens injured in stabbing at Dubuque apartment

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were injured, and a third was arrested after a stabbing at an apartment in Dubuque on Thursday night.

In a news release, officials said police responded to a call about a disturbance at the apartment in the 400 block of Angella Street at around 7:45 p.m.

After arriving, police said they found two 14-year-old girls suffering from stab wounds. One of the girls had reportedly been stabbed in the leg, and the other had a laceration on her arm.

The two teens were taken to the hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 13-year-old girl, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of willful injury.

