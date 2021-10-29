Advertisement

We may be able to see the Northern Lights this weekend

We will be battling clouds tonight
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We may have the chance to see the northern lights in the QCA this weekend. A G3 Storm will be ongoing as a result of a coronal mass ejection from the sun. This will possibly impact some power systems, GPS & Satellites and produce the northern lights in the mid-latitudes. It appears the Aurora may be visible as far south as St. Louis. The farther north of the QC, the better viewing. Make sure you get away from the city lights and give your eyes time to adjust. It is worth noting that Aurora’s forecast is very fluid, so check back for more updates this weekend.

