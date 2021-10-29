Wet, windy & chilly Friday

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Showers and drizzle will continue into the afternoon hours today. This will likely keep temps to the 40s and 50s or in other words, the temperature will be the same this morning as in the afternoon. Drizzle will come to an end from west to east this evening and dry conditions will move in for the weekend. We will see some late day sunshine on Saturday that will get us into the 50s and 60s. A cold front will push through early Sunday, but no rain is anticipated with it. NW winds will usher in cooler air and by the time we Trick or Treat temps will be in the mid to low 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Cooler than normal temps highlight next week’s weather. We will likely see our first hard freeze in the 20s effectively end the growing season for the entire region.

TODAY: Rain to drizzle and windy. High: 53º Winds: N 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain ends. Low: 45º Winds: N 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing. High: 58º.

