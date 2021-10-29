Advertisement

Wet, windy & chilly Friday

Drying in time for the Halloween weekend!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Showers and drizzle will continue into the afternoon hours today. This will likely keep temps to the 40s and 50s or in other words, the temperature will be the same this morning as in the afternoon. Drizzle will come to an end from west to east this evening and dry conditions will move in for the weekend. We will see some late day sunshine on Saturday that will get us into the 50s and 60s. A cold front will push through early Sunday, but no rain is anticipated with it. NW winds will usher in cooler air and by the time we Trick or Treat temps will be in the mid to low 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Cooler than normal temps highlight next week’s weather. We will likely see our first hard freeze in the 20s effectively end the growing season for the entire region.

TODAY: Rain to drizzle and windy. High: 53º Winds: N 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain ends. Low: 45º Winds: N 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing. High: 58º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident near picket line
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements
There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Union worker hit, killed by car while walking to picket line in Milan identified
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police looking for suspect in Coal Valley shooting
Judge acquits man who lived at Chicago airport for 3 months

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Rain continues tonight for all, for some Friday.
Wet, Windy & Chilly Into Friday
First Alert Forecast - Rain continues tonight for all, for some Friday.
First Alert Forecast - Rain continues tonight for all, for some Friday.
Showers
Forecast Thurs
Dry weekend
Rain rain rain