Bettendorf Rotary Club raise an acre of blankets

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s almost November and temperatures are starting to drop. For most in the Quad Cities, that means it’s time to turn on the heat. But for the unsheltered and homeless, each day is a search for the next source of warmth and safety.

This year, for the first time, the Bettendorf Rotary Club is providing some help, a whole football field’s worth.

After finishing their last big service event, the club needed a new project. Members rallied around an Acre of Warmth Blanket Drive, after finding out just how big an acre is.

“Well we said, if you look at a football field, it’s from the ten yard line to the goal line,” said rotary club member Joe Campion. “The whole way across the field, that’s an acre.”

With a lot of ground to cover, the club began collecting blankets in drop boxes at local businesses, schools, and libraries. A club at Pleasant Valley High School donated handmade blankets and started a drop box, and Campion says that the Bettendorf Public Library was one of the most used drop off locations.

At time of reporting, the club has more than 900 blankets, ready and waiting to be distributed to organizations across the Quad Cities like Saint Anthony’s, Friendly House, and Humility Homes and Services.

It’s good timing too, as need is expected to be higher this year.

“In the very first quarter, which is July 1st to September 30th, in our emergency shelter, we served 200 individuals, that number’s about 25 percent higher than we saw last year,” said Ashley Valez, executive director at Humility Homes and Services. “And then the amount of calls that we’re getting, and the amount of people for homeless prevention services, we’re getting calls daily for it.”

Being able to have a blanket provides a basic comfort of home that may be impossible to find somewhere else, and the community seems happy to provide it. One woman donated 95 handmade, unused quilts to the drive all on her own.

“I think it means a lot, I think what it says to those people is, they’re in a bad way right now. But there are people in the community that know they’re in a bad way and are willing to support them,” said Campion. “I think mentally it’s good for those folks that, yeah they’re having a tough time, but there’s people looking out for them, which we should do.”

Though the club is primarily looking for twin sized blankets, any blanket will do.

”Every blanket is critical to that person in the middle of January on the street or homeless that needs a blanket, so we don’t turn any blankets away,” said Campion.

The drive was originally supposed to end on Monday, November 1st, but now you’ll be able to find donation sites at any local YMCA for the first two weeks of November.

You can find a list of donation sites and more information here and here.

