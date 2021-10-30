Advertisement

Boo at the Zoo

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo is celebrating Halloween with their annual “Boo at the Zoo” this Saturday and Sunday. There will be trick-or-treat stations, decorated trails and Halloween-themed enrichment that will make this fall weekend at Niabi perfect for the whole family! Costumes are encouraged, and the cost of Boo at the Zoo activities are included with the price of your admission ticket that can be purchased online or at the zoo on the day of the event. Members have free daily admission.

