Deere & Co., UAW reach tentative contract agreement

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Deere & Company and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached a second tentative agreement on a new six-year labor agreement, the company said in a media release.

The contract will cover approximately 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas.

Deere and the UAW have also reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year labor agreement covering nearly 100 production and maintenance employees at Deere parts facilities in Denver and Atlanta, according to the release.

The UAW will call for a vote on the new tentative agreement, according to the release.

UAW President Ray Curry and UAW Vice President Chuck Browning confirmed that a tentative agreement has been reached and said union workers will remain on strike throughout the ratification process.

“Our UAW John Deere national bargaining team went back to our local members after the previous tentative agreement and canvassed the concerns and priorities of membership,” Curry said. “We want to thank the UAW bargaining team and striking UAW members and their families for the sacrifices they have made to achieve these gains. Our members have enjoyed the support of our communities and the entire labor movement nationwide as they have stood together in support and solidarity these past few weeks.”

Chuck Browning, UAW vice president and director of the Agricultural Implement Department, said the agreement contains enhanced economic gains and continues to provide the highest quality healthcare benefits in the industry.

“The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process,” he said.

The UAW in a media release said it will not release details of the tentative agreement until members at all John Deere locations have an opportunity to meet and review the terms of their proposed contract.

Members should reach out to their local unions for more information about the time and location of meeting and subsequent ratification votes, according to the release.

On Oct. 10, the union rejected a proposed six-year collective bargaining agreement. The union began to strike on Oct. 14 and has continued to picket facilities ever since.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

