Glowmedia project offers free films, resources to help youth mental and emotional health

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The glowmedia project supports teens by creating a culture of wellness that’s free from the stigma associated with mental health struggles. This endeavor was founded in 2016 by Trish Glowacki, founder, Executive Director, and a parent who recognized the need for more and better mental health education after losing a son to an accidental overdose.

Through informative and entertaining short films and accompanying materials available at the website, glowmedia will educate youths, their families, and educators, in an effort to reduce stigma, correct misconceptions, and reinforce the reality that mental health affects everyone. Conventional approaches are often dismissive, punitive, or just don’t break through to kids. With free videos and resources that teens WANT to see, glowmedia helps teachers provide much-needed mental health education.

