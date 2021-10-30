Advertisement

Muscatine man sentenced to 50 years in prison in fatal stabbing at party

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine.
Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for stabbing a 19-year-old Wilton man to death at a party in 2020.

Milton Serrano Jr., 22, must serve 70% - or 35 years - of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. Judge Mark Lawson also ordered him to pay $150,000 in restitution to the parents of Chantz Stevens.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted him of second-degree murder during a trial that had been moved to Dubuque County due to pretrial publicity. He initially faced a first-degree murder charge.

Police said Serrano stabbed Stevens to death after Serrano was asked to leave a party in July 2020 at a home south of Clarence. Investigators Serrano posted an account of the stabbing on social media hours after Stevens was killed.

Prior to trial, he pleaded guilty to second-degree mischief for keying a silver Toyota Camry during the party. On Friday, Lawson sentenced him to five years in prison on the charge and ordered that it be served concurrently, or at the same time, as the sentence on the murder charge.

