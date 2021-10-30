Advertisement

Project NOW to host hiring day

Applicants can learn about their job status by 5 p.m. the same day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Project NOW, a Community Action agency, is hosting a hiring day Tuesday, November 2nd.

The event, runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 418 19th Street, Rock Island, IL.

They’re trying to fill 42 positions including case worker, assistant teachers, accountants and more.

Applications are filled out on the spot, resumes are welcome, but not required, and there will be walk-in interviews.

Applicants can learn about their job status by 5 p.m. the same day.

Hires are contingent on background and reference checks and the agency is felony-friendly.

The agency services Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties.

You can see a full list of job openings here.

