Advertisement

Screenings and Classes at Hy-Vee

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The East Kimberly Road Hy-Vee in Davenport and Milan Hy-Vee will be offering free A1C Screenings, free of cost and no need to fast for these screenings! These screenings are happening during the first week of November.

Hy-Vee Dietitians will be hosting “Holiday Carb Swap” classes throughout the month of November. These classes are $10 and people have their choice of five classes happening on different days:

  • Saturday, November 6 at 1 p.m.
  • Monday, November 8 at 10 a.m.
  • Tuesday, November 16, at 12:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, November 18, at 5:00 p.m.
  • Monday, November 29, at 5:30 p.m.

Hy-Vee Dietitians offer nutrition tours, and more specifically a diabetes-friendly nutrition tour. These tours are complimentary and last around 45 minutes, with options of doing the tour virtual or in-person.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Better chance on Saturday night.
We may be able to see the Northern Lights this weekend
An Iowa judge on Wednesday granted a temporary injunction against striking UAW union members...
Deere & Co., UAW reach tentative contract agreement
Lance M. Johnson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm....
Man charged in fatal shooting at Davenport strip club
Jacob Nathaniel Forward, 32, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday on...
Police: Davenport man stabbed man in the back with pocket knife
Quad City employers respond to new Iowa law allowing exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Latest News

Paranormal Researcher
Ghost Crier: Investigating after-life
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo
Davenport Halloween Parade
Davenport Halloween Parade
In Morgan's win of the week, she shared a video she captured of a surprise engagement in the...
Weekly Wins: Surprise Engagement