Screenings and Classes at Hy-Vee

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The East Kimberly Road Hy-Vee in Davenport and Milan Hy-Vee will be offering free A1C Screenings, free of cost and no need to fast for these screenings! These screenings are happening during the first week of November.

Hy-Vee Dietitians will be hosting “Holiday Carb Swap” classes throughout the month of November. These classes are $10 and people have their choice of five classes happening on different days:

Saturday, November 6 at 1 p.m.

Monday, November 8 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, November 16, at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 18, at 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 29, at 5:30 p.m.

Hy-Vee Dietitians offer nutrition tours, and more specifically a diabetes-friendly nutrition tour. These tours are complimentary and last around 45 minutes, with options of doing the tour virtual or in-person.

