Spooktacular Halloween party foods feat. Pumpkin Chili Nachos

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sarah Crawford, registered dietitian & Nutrition Editor with eMeals, joins PSL over Zoom to talk creative food ideas surrounding Halloween festivities.

Crawford shares some clever ideas from the eMeals test kitchen. She shows off some easy and tasty options including Pumpkin Chili Nachos (prepare a chili and layer with usual nacho ingredients), Creamy Caramel Apple Dip w/granny smith apple slices & ginger snap cookies, and Zombie Fuel (a variation of “Puppy Chow”) which is a mix of pretzels, two kinds of cereal, Reese’s Pieces and candy corn with a drizzle over all with white and dark chocolate.

eMeals is a meal planning, meal prepping service. The slogan is “Less Stress, More Dinners”. Registered dietitians plan the meals but since they can’t cook dinner for you, they can plan and send your grocery list to your favorite store for pickup or delivery. Viewers are invited to start a two-week trial with a discount.

