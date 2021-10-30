Unseasonably Cool & Dry This Weekend

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Unlike the previous weekend, looks like this one will be cool and dry, especially for the trick or treaters. Expect sunshine west of the Mississippi River and lingering clouds east for your Saturday, with highs reaching the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Clearing skies may allow us to see the northern lights tonight, due to a strong geomagnetic storm. Sunshine and breezy winds return to our weather picture Sunday, with temperatures in the 50′s. Looking toward the work week, conditions are expected to remain dry and unseasonably cool, with readings in the 40′s.

TODAY: Sunny skies west, lingering clouds east. High: 58°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 41°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool sunshine and a few clouds. Breezy. High: 55°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

