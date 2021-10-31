Advertisement

1 seriously injured in rural Scott County rollover crash

A 28-year-old Davenport man was seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in rural Scott County.(Dakota News Now)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A 28-year-old Davenport man was seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in rural Scott County.

Around 3:16 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center received an emergency call for a rollover accident in the 26000 block of Bluff Road.

The area is in the northeast part of Scott County near Princeton. Bluff Road is a two-lane blacktop road with small gravel shoulders.

The investigation shows the man was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry west on Bluff Road and, as the car came upon a slight curve in the road, he failed to navigate the curve and drove straight, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The car went off the road to the north, struck a mailbox, fence and a telephone pole which caused the vehicle to roll over and land upside down on its top, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was not wearing their seatbelt and alcohol may have been a contributing factor, according to the sheriff’s office.

MedForce Helicopter Medical Service was called and transported the man to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics with serious injuries. Deputies say he is expected to survive.

The crash is under investigation.

Scott County Sheriff’s Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Reserve, Princeton Police, Princeton Fire, Medic, and MedForce all responded to the scene.

