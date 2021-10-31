Advertisement

Chilly Conditions For The Trick-or-Treaters

Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Continue This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - A cold front sweeping through the region this morning will bring scattered clouds and breezy winds out of the northwest. Look for cool sunshine by afternoon, with highs in the upper 40′s to middle 50′s. If you’re taking the trick-or-treaters out this evening, make sure they are wearing something warm--cold air will make its presence felt later tonight, as temperatures dip into the 40′s, eventually dropping into the 30′s overnight. The week ahead looks to be a chilly one, with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect highs in the 40′s and lows in the 20′s, with widespread areas of frost in the mornings.

TODAY: Cool sunshine and breezy winds afternoon. High: 55°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Frost likely overnight. Low: 31°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Widespread AM frost. Partly sunny and unseasonably cool. Spotty showers possible south. High: 49°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Your First Alert Forecast
Unseasonably Cool & Dry This Weekend
