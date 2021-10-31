Chilly Conditions For The Trick-or-Treaters

Quad Cities, IA/IL - A cold front sweeping through the region this morning will bring scattered clouds and breezy winds out of the northwest. Look for cool sunshine by afternoon, with highs in the upper 40′s to middle 50′s. If you’re taking the trick-or-treaters out this evening, make sure they are wearing something warm--cold air will make its presence felt later tonight, as temperatures dip into the 40′s, eventually dropping into the 30′s overnight. The week ahead looks to be a chilly one, with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect highs in the 40′s and lows in the 20′s, with widespread areas of frost in the mornings.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then cool sunshine by afternoon. High: 55°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Frost likely overnight. Low: 31°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Widespread AM frost. Partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. Spotty showers possible south. High: 49°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

