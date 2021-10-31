Advertisement

Community events celebrating Día de Los Muertos

The altar at the Figge Art Museum. Day of the Dead is being celebrated throughout Mexico, the United States, and the Quad Cities! It's a two-day holiday that originated in Mexico. Now the tradition has spread to the United States and many other countries!(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Several events will be held Monday and Tuesday to celebrate Día de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead. It’s a holiday widely celebrated across Hispanic countries to celebrate our loved ones who are no longer with us.

The Augustana College Latinx Unidos group will host a campus event Monday, Nov. 1st. It will be held at the Gerber Center’s room 420 at 3703 7th Avenue in Rock Island from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free food and drinks will be available as well as activities honoring loved ones. Masks will be required.

The Floreciente Florcienete neighborhood will also host an event Tuesday, Nov. 2nd. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salon Floreciente at 135 4th Avenue in Moline. The free event will include refreshments and is open to all.

The Figge Art Museum has an altar and Day of the Dead exhibit available until Tuesday. “It doesn’t matter what your background is, your ethnic background,” said Heather Aaronson, the Education Programs Coordinator at the Figge. “Everybody has lost somebody, it’s part of being human. Lots of cultures celebrate the dead in a lot of different ways, and this way is a wonderful way to remember people.”

