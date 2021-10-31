Hundreds come out to East Moline Main Street’s drive-thru Halloween event

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Throughout the QCA, creatures and characters will take to the streets to trick-or-treat this weekend! East Moline’s Main Street was blocked off Friday night so skeletons, Pennywise, and various other spooky creatures could get their hands on some free sweets.

Hundreds of cars lined up on 15th Avenue in a drive-thru style trick-or-treating where dozens of businesses were involved, allowing for the Halloween tradition in a COVID-friendly fashion.

“It’s amazing, we love it. We love Halloween and anything we can do to celebrate is awesome,” said Jenny Atkin who was driving a van full of her family.

Junior’s Sports Bar and Grill was one of the many businesses handing out candy and goody bags at the event. Owner Previn Parker said, “it’s a great opportunity to give back to the kids, especially during the pandemic time. We normally block off the entire street. In lieu of, we’re doing this.”

The altered Halloween tradition has a positive perk, according to Brielle dressed as Medusa! She says she prefers drive-thru trick-or-treating “because it’s warmer in the car and it’s funny.”

There were blocks of cars waiting their turn for about 30 minutes to an hour. The best part of the scary holiday still remains, according to Thierry and Rhett, dressed as Michael Meyers. As they popped out of the truck’s window with bags full of candy, they say receiving so many sweets is the best!

Organizers say about 700 kids showed up Friday night.

