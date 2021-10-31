Moline Police offer Halloween safety tips

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police posted several Halloween safety tips Sunday for children, teens, and parents.

Some of the tips in the Facebook post remind those who are trick-or-treating to stay in groups and only go to houses with lights on. If you’ll be out trick-or-treating late, remember to have flashlights or glow sticks.

Police also remind drivers about the increased pedestrian traffic, and the penalty if caught driving under the influence.

Happy Halloween to all the ghouls, goblins and Moliners. Trick or treating times tonight are 5p-8p. If you are trick... Posted by Moline Police Department on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.