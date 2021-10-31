Moline Police offer Halloween safety tips
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police posted several Halloween safety tips Sunday for children, teens, and parents.
Some of the tips in the Facebook post remind those who are trick-or-treating to stay in groups and only go to houses with lights on. If you’ll be out trick-or-treating late, remember to have flashlights or glow sticks.
Police also remind drivers about the increased pedestrian traffic, and the penalty if caught driving under the influence.
