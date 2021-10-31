Advertisement

UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday

FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union. But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue while workers study the terms of the agreement in advance of a vote. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Samson Kimani
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Local United Auto Workers Union 281 has released some of the details of the tentative agreement between the UAW and Deere & Company. The two groups came to that tentative agreement on Saturday morning. Local UAW 281 has also announced voting on the proposed agreement will take place on Tuesday.

The Union says the contract will include general wage increases starting at 10% for the first year. No changes have been made to health insurance costs, according to a Union post. This includes no charge for premiums, coinsurance, and deductibles.

Union officials say the agreement also includes a retirement bonus for those who have worked at Deere & Co. for 10 or more years. Union workers who work between 10 and 24 years will receive a $37,500 bonus while those who work 25+ years will receive $50,000, per details released Sunday.

The UAW will vote on the tentative agreement on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a Union post. Strike duty will resume after the vote until all the ballots have been counted and results reported to each group.

For more details about the tentative contact agreement, click here.

