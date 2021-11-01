Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa judge on Wednesday granted a temporary injunction against striking UAW union members...
Deere & Co., UAW reach tentative contract agreement
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area
A 28-year-old Davenport man was seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in rural Scott...
1 seriously injured in rural Scott County rollover crash
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday
On Tuesday a vehicle was found linked to Samantha Hopper. She and her daughter went missing...
Search and recovery group helps find vehicle linked to 1998 missing persons case in Arkansas

Latest News

FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
LIVE: World leaders take center stage at climate talks
Project NOW, a Community Action agency, is hosting a hiring day Tuesday, November 2nd.
Project NOW to host hiring day
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities will make its return after taking a temporary hiatus due to the...
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities returns Thursday