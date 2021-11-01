Advertisement

Chilly start to November

Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Continue This Week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - After a chilly start this morning we will follow it up with a chilly day. Despite having some sunshine, highs will only reach the 40s and low 50s and this will be routine for the week. We don’t have any major storm systems, just cooler than normal temps to start off the month of November. This means most nights will drop into the 20s, effectively ending the growing season south of I-80. Bottom line, if you haven’t turned on the heat, you will need to this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 30º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 47º.

Freeze warning
Chilly night
Chilly Conditions For The Trick-or-Treaters
Breezy and cool weather on tap for Halloween 2021. We'll see highs in the 50's.
Your First Alert Forecast