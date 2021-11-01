Advertisement

Davenport Library services now include a licensed social worker

Davenport Main Street Library Renovations Complete
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Libraries are known for helping you find information published in a book or periodical. Now, the Davenport Public Library has a licensed social worker on staff to help even more. Library patrons will be able to receive personalized assistance by connecting them to community resources and organizations that can address specific needs.

Whether it’s applying for government benefits, housing, or unemployment, the social worker can help patrons, as well as connect with community partners to provide training and learning opportunities.

To schedule an appointment, please visit: https://www.davenportlibrary.com/services/library-social-worker or call (563) 888-3371.

