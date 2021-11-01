Advertisement

Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed chase, hitting deputy’s squad car

Ronald Ronnell Hearn, 38, faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony;...
Ronald Ronnell Hearn, 38, faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony; eluding, a Class D felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Sunday after police say he led them on a high-speed chase and hit a Scott County sheriff’s cruiser.

Ronald Ronnell Hearn, 38, faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony; eluding, a Class D felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.

Bond was set Sunday at $10,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Nov. 10.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, an Iowa State Patrol trooper saw a Chevy Tahoe driving westbound on I-74 near the Lincoln Street overpass.

The Tahoe was driving 70 mph in a 55-mph construction zone. The trooper also noted that the vehicle did not have a registration plate displayed and had tint on the driver’s side window.

The trooper caught up with the Tahoe and tried to pull it over as it began to exit the highway at Kimberly Road. The Tahoe did not pull over and began to accelerate toward the base of the ramp.

The Tahoe then turned westbound onto Highway 6, drove at speeds of more than 80 mph and failed to obey traffic control devices at multiple intersections.

As the Tahoe and the trooper approached Brady Street, Davenport squad cars joined in the chase as it continued westbound.

The Tahoe drove more than 90 mph in a posted 45 mph zone while passing Pine Street.

The Tahoe drove onto 49th Street until the street ended; it then got off the roadway and went into a private yard. It then went around the back of one house before hitting a neighbor’s fence and two vehicles in the driveway.

The Tahoe continued to drive and tried to swerve head-on with multiple Davenport patrol vehicles that were assisting.

The Tahoe avoided stop sticks deployed by Davenport police and continued northbound on Division Street.

The chase continued through Davenport and into the Americana Park neighborhood. The vehicles made multiple laps and the Tahoe swerved towards a Scott County cruiser near Western Avenue and 65th Street.

The Tahoe did not hit the vehicle and continued eastbound took off through a yard and drove head-on into a deputy’s vehicle while the deputy was inside it. The cruiser sustained serious damage.

The Tahoe then became disabled about a quarter of a mile. The driver, identified as Hearn, ran westbound and went into a home in the 6300 block of Western Avenue.

Police surrounded the home and gave commands to Hearn to exit. He eventually exited and was arrested without incident.

Officers found a small amount of marijuana on him and in the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries to his wrist, according to the affidavit.

