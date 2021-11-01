Freeze Warning for the QCA tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A Freeze Warning will be in effect tonight from Muscatine County through Bureau County and farther south. Even though temperatures will fall to the 20s and 30s, there is not a Freeze Warning for northern counties because the growing season is over.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 12 AM to 9 AM November 1. (kwqc)

Temperatures will fall to the low 30s tonight. To protect outdoor pipes, let them drip. If you want to protect your plants you can cover them or bring them inside. Unfortunately, there won’t be much hope with the plants because there will be cold mornings after.

Early November mornings will have widespread frost while temperatures fall to the 30s. (KWQC)

EARLY NOVEMBER OUTLOOK

The start of November is trending cooler and drier.

The temperature outlook favors cooler than normal conditions. (KWQC)

Most mornings the next week will be in the 20s and low 30s with afternoons in the 40s. Put on the extra layers before heading out this week!

