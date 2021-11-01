Advertisement

Halloween activities bounce back in 2021 after challenging 2020

The NRF also expects Halloween spending to be at an all-time high in 2021
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - After 2020 cancelled or altered many Halloween traditions, trick-or-treaters were back out in full force Sunday night for the annual event.

“It’s nice to see the kids happy and in their costumes that they want to be in to be able to get candy this year and just experience the neighborhood,” Diamond Barber said.

“We’re holding down the block this year so it’s going to be great having all the kids come, get all the candy from us,” Amya Hudson said.

“(Returning feels) pretty good actually because there was probably a lot less houses last year because people were staying inside,” Trick-or-Treater Abby Smith said.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to be at an all-time high this year with estimated spending of over $10 billion. In 2020, the NRF said spending was just over $8 billion.

